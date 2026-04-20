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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Guyasuta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 57.5% in Q4, owning 14,182 shares after buying an additional 5,178 shares, valued at about $4.91 million.
  • Major AI partnerships are driving momentum: Meta extended a multiyear collaboration through 2029 and Broadcom announced new deals with Google and Anthropic, positioning it as a key supplier and backlog/revenue driver.
  • Broadcom reported an EPS beat with revenue up 29.5% YoY and carries a ~$1.92 trillion market cap with mostly positive analyst sentiment (avg. target ~$435), but notable insider selling and customer concentration/execution risks have been highlighted.
  • Five stocks we like better than Broadcom.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $333.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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