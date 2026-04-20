Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,978 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The stock's 50 day moving average is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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