Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 90,983 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 598 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $126,496,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $410.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $423.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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