Capital World Investors Buys 19,241 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606,090 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.02% of Target worth $450,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 15.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Trading Down 0.0%

TGT opened at $122.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

More Target News

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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