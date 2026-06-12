CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347,230 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,306 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of CNH Industrial worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is 32.26%.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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