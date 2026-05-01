Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Raises Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,057 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 66,034 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 1.7% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab owned about 0.27% of Atlassian worth $115,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 718 shares of the technology company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $249,907.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 212,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,320,716.60. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,003 shares of company stock worth $5,338,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.22.

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Atlassian Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Atlassian

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Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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