Danske Bank A S Sells 10,468 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Danske Bank A S cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $165,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and upbeat guidance — Amphenol reported record Q1 sales and adjusted EPS above guidance ($1.06 vs. ~$0.95 est.), with orders and net income rising sharply; management raised Q2 revenue and EPS guidance citing strong demand from IT/datacom and AI data‑center buildouts. BusinessWire: Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and upbeat guidance — Amphenol reported record Q1 sales and adjusted EPS above guidance ($1.06 vs. ~$0.95 est.), with orders and net income rising sharply; management raised Q2 revenue and EPS guidance citing strong demand from IT/datacom and AI data‑center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Market read as AI/data‑center tailwind — Coverage and call highlights emphasize sustained connectivity demand for AI infrastructure, which underpins the stronger Q2 revenue outlook. This is the main bullish catalyst driving momentum. Reuters: Forecasts on AI demand

Market read as AI/data‑center tailwind — Coverage and call highlights emphasize sustained connectivity demand for AI infrastructure, which underpins the stronger Q2 revenue outlook. This is the main bullish catalyst driving momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets and ratings — JPMorgan raised its PT to $200 (overweight) and Truist raised its PT to $200 (buy), signaling ~35% upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings optimism. Benzinga: Price Target Raises

Analysts lift targets and ratings — JPMorgan raised its PT to $200 (overweight) and Truist raised its PT to $200 (buy), signaling ~35% upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary on AI positioning — Coverage (industry writeups) highlights Amphenol’s growing role in AI infrastructure connectivity, supporting secular growth expectations. InsiderMonkey: AI infrastructure analysis

Analyst commentary on AI positioning — Coverage (industry writeups) highlights Amphenol’s growing role in AI infrastructure connectivity, supporting secular growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript details — Management discussed acquisition impacts (inventory step‑up amortization from Connectivity & Cable Solutions) and operational drivers; full transcript available for parsing by investors. Yahoo: Q1 Earnings Transcript

Earnings call/transcript details — Management discussed acquisition impacts (inventory step‑up amortization from Connectivity & Cable Solutions) and operational drivers; full transcript available for parsing by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Order book and revenue mix — Company reported large order backlog (~$9.4B cited in coverage) supporting near‑term revenue but investors should monitor integration and margin effects from recent acquisitions. QuiverQuant: Orders and analysis

Order book and revenue mix — Company reported large order backlog (~$9.4B cited in coverage) supporting near‑term revenue but investors should monitor integration and margin effects from recent acquisitions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Quiver/coverage flagged significant insider sales by several senior executives in recent months, which can weigh on sentiment even as one director made a small purchase. QuiverQuant: Insider trading

Insider selling — Quiver/coverage flagged significant insider sales by several senior executives in recent months, which can weigh on sentiment even as one director made a small purchase. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options and mixed top‑line reading — There was a large spike in put volume and Q1 revenue came in slightly under some estimates ($7.62B vs. ~$7.66B), which may have prompted short‑term hedging and profit‑taking after the rally. (See market summaries and options note.)

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $147.46 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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