Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,212 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $287.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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