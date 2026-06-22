Diversified Trust Co Purchases 32,436 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 766.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Ventas were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,662,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,309,234,000 after buying an additional 735,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,001,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,176,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $710,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $594,116,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VTR stock opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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