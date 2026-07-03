Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,090 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,405 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 7,133 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 129,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $64,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Up 3.2%

Mastercard stock opened at $539.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.34 and a 200-day moving average of $518.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.81.

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Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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