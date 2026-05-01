Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,779 shares of the company's stock after selling 333,732 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of Encompass Health worth $59,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,567,000 after acquiring an additional 476,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,335 shares of the company's stock worth $179,141,000 after purchasing an additional 70,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 140.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company's stock worth $155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 713,738 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,096,094.80. The trade was a 28.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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