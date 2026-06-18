Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 896,697 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $51,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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