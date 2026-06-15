Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 20,386 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,386 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $19,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $594,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Ventas by 32,509.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,520 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $356,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTR stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

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Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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