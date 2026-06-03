Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $2.74 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,241 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,128 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.19. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $5,971,740.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,740,149.40. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $268,236.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,759,621 shares of company stock valued at $327,789,187. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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