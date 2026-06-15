Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes $938,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $302,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,151,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ventas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $170,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Ventas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,580,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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