FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,363 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 39,829 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,779 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded FirstEnergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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