Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,801 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 32,806 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Target were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TGT opened at $122.52 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Target's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Trending Headlines about Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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