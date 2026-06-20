Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ventas by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $150,051,000 after acquiring an additional 191,121 shares during the period. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 148.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

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