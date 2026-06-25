Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 11,847 Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,847 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ventas Stock Up 1.6%

Ventas stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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