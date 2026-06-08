GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,502 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 44,297 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,182 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,202 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts: Sign Up

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3%

GoDaddy stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 17.32%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.57.

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $30,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,390.72. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $48,704.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,796,750.70. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,104 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GoDaddy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoDaddy wasn't on the list.

While GoDaddy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here