Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 224,935 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ventas worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.41.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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