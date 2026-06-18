Governors Lane LP Sells 164,931 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Governors Lane LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 164,931 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 1.8% of Governors Lane LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $302,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,515 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $170,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 182.3% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 93.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,750,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $122,524,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 149.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

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