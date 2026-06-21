Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 551,326 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Ventas were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $81.61 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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