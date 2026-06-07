Havemeyer Place LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in NIO Inc. $NIO

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 389,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,738,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 506,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.70.

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NIO Trading Down 5.5%

NIO opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NIO Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.02.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

See Also

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