HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,926 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $406.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $333.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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