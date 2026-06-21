Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 191,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.41% of Ventas worth $150,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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