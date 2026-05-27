Integrity Alliance LLC. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after purchasing an additional 659,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 193.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,016 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,226 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,164,334 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,693,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,926 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $271.54 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $276.40. The firm has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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