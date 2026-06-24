Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,045 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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