Jennison Associates LLC Sells 891,362 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,585 shares of the company's stock after selling 891,362 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $47,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,189.40. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders bought shares: CEO Peter Arduini purchased 4,169 shares (~$59.92 avg; SEC filing), and director Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares (~$60.45 avg). Insider purchases are viewed as management expressing confidence in the company’s outlook. Arduini Form 4 Jimenez Form 4

Insiders bought shares: CEO Peter Arduini purchased 4,169 shares (~$59.92 avg; SEC filing), and director Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares (~$60.45 avg). Insider purchases are viewed as management expressing confidence in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results were mixed: revenue beat estimates ($5.13B vs ~$5.03B) but EPS missed ($0.99 vs $1.07 consensus); revenue rose Y/Y but margins compressed. The topline strength helps the growth story, while margin pressure explains near‑term caution. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results were mixed: revenue beat estimates ($5.13B vs ~$5.03B) but EPS missed ($0.99 vs $1.07 consensus); revenue rose Y/Y but margins compressed. The topline strength helps the growth story, while margin pressure explains near‑term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Operational updates: GEHC is combining Imaging and Advanced Visualization Solutions into Advanced Imaging Solutions and announced executive changes intended to improve execution — a strategic move but one that may take time to show benefit. Operational Updates

Operational updates: GEHC is combining Imaging and Advanced Visualization Solutions into Advanced Imaging Solutions and announced executive changes intended to improve execution — a strategic move but one that may take time to show benefit. Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut and margin pressure: Management trimmed FY26 EPS guidance to $4.80–5.00 (below consensus ~5.05) and cited inflation, higher chip/oil/freight costs and supply pressures — the primary driver of the recent sell‑off. Reuters: Guidance Cut

Guidance cut and margin pressure: Management trimmed FY26 EPS guidance to $4.80–5.00 (below consensus ~5.05) and cited inflation, higher chip/oil/freight costs and supply pressures — the primary driver of the recent sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/price‑target cuts: JPMorgan and Citigroup cut targets from $80 to $65 and set neutral ratings, contributing to downward pressure; several other firms trimmed targets or adjusted ratings. These moves signal lowered near‑term expectations from buyside/sellside. Benzinga coverage

Analyst downgrades/price‑target cuts: JPMorgan and Citigroup cut targets from $80 to $65 and set neutral ratings, contributing to downward pressure; several other firms trimmed targets or adjusted ratings. These moves signal lowered near‑term expectations from buyside/sellside. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry: Law firm Johnson Fistel is investigating potential claims against GEHC executives, adding legal/regulatory risk and potential headline volatility. GlobeNewswire: Litigation Notice

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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