JM2 Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

JM2 Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of JM2 Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $406.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $333.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here