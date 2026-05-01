Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Jones Kertz & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Article Title

JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Positive Sentiment: Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Article Title

Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Article Title Article Title

JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Article Title

JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of rising government debt and a possible global bond crisis/stagflation — comments that raise macro risk concerns investors may price into bank multiples given sensitivity to rates and credit cycles. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $313.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $242.17 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $841.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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