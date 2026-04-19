KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,864 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Exelon were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Exelon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelon this week:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.Exelon's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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