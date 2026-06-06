Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,290 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 652.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 4.5%

KGS opened at $65.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.Kodiak Gas Services's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 264.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander Newsom Darden acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $273,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $776,987.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,110. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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