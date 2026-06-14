Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,546 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles.

No clearly positive company-specific developments were reported in the provided articles. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Robbins LLP, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about an already filed class-action lawsuit and the August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Roblox misled investors about the impact of its age-verification rollout, which reportedly contributed to a sharp sequential decline in daily active users and an 18% stock drop that erased about $6.7 billion in market value. Negative Sentiment: New securities-fraud claims and investor alerts increase the odds of ongoing legal costs, management distraction, and additional headline risk for Roblox shares. Article Title

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $649,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $130,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,594,167.12. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410 over the last three months. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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