Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,737 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 32,509.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $356,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,323 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.4%

VTR stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 151.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.18%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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