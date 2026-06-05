Lido Advisors LLC Has $24.67 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,685 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $150.00 target price on Target in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $124.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Target's payout ratio is 60.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Target’s earnings estimates for FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, suggesting analysts see improving profitability over the next few years. Target earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted Target’s earnings estimates for FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, suggesting analysts see improving profitability over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised near- to medium-term quarterly forecasts for Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q2 2028, which can be viewed as a sign of steadier earnings power. Target earnings estimate updates

The firm also raised near- to medium-term quarterly forecasts for Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and Q2 2028, which can be viewed as a sign of steadier earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Target’s latest reported quarter had already beaten expectations, with revenue and EPS topping estimates and management guiding FY2026 EPS to $7.50-$8.50, so the stock is still trading against a generally solid earnings backdrop. Target quarterly earnings background

Target’s latest reported quarter had already beaten expectations, with revenue and EPS topping estimates and management guiding FY2026 EPS to $7.50-$8.50, so the stock is still trading against a generally solid earnings backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Zacks slightly lowered Q4 2027 and Q4 2028 EPS estimates, which may have tempered enthusiasm for the stock’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Target earnings estimate changes

Zacks slightly lowered Q4 2027 and Q4 2028 EPS estimates, which may have tempered enthusiasm for the stock’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: A recent insider sale by an executive can sometimes add pressure on sentiment, even if it is not necessarily a fundamental red flag. Target insider sale

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

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