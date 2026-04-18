Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,817 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $264.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.81 and a 12-month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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