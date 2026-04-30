Masco Corporation $MAS Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,851 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 343,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Masco worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 21.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.07.

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Masco Stock Down 4.2%

Masco stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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