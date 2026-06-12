Mattson Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,674 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Target were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 307,224 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Target by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $130.00 price objective on Target in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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