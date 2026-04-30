Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,518 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,244 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 66,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Wabtec worth $28,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Wabtec by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,924 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 809.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:WAB opened at $261.51 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $180.06 and a 52 week high of $275.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Wabtec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,613,940.81. This represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $2,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,227.10. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,364 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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