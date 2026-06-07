Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,623 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Target were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,690,262,000 after buying an additional 286,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,377,031,000 after purchasing an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $587,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer's stock worth $453,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,163 shares of the retailer's stock worth $350,742,000 after purchasing an additional 360,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Target from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $122.52 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Target's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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