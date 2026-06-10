Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 98.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.40. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.08 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

Further Reading

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