Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 15,737 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,520 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $59,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $202.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,507,721.53. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $240,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,323.60. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,032,336. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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