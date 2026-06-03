Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,925,354 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,925,354 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $273,862,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.25% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.40.

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Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,759,621 shares of company stock valued at $327,789,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $157.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 358.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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