Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $142,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,158.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,347 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $215,076,000 after acquiring an additional 861,023 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. CinemaCon preview

Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. Positive Sentiment: Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Asteria community

Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Animal Kingdom expansion

Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Dividend valuation note

Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Positive Sentiment: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. CEO recognition

CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Fair value tweak

Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Price prediction

Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Job cuts

Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Investment case analysis

Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Internal memos (ESPN) highlight staff disruption and communications around cuts, a short‑term operational/headwind risk for the sports unit. ESPN memo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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