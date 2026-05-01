Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,238 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,495 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $74,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Belleair Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 180,968 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $103,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,519 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.00.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $504.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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