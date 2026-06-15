Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $106.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 637,907 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ventas worth $106,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,114,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,151,182,000 after buying an additional 1,802,515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $170,946,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,580,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,985,000 after buying an additional 120,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 182.3% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTR opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

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