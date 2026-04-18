Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 965 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,033 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. CinemaCon preview

Disney used CinemaCon to outline upcoming theatrical slate and distribution plans, reinforcing the studio’s box‑office pipeline that can lift content revenue and theatrical margins. Positive Sentiment: Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Asteria community

Disney and DMB Development plan a 4,000‑home "Asteria" community in North Carolina, expanding Disney’s branded real‑estate/licensing footprint and creating long‑term recurring revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Animal Kingdom expansion

Parks investment continues: reports of major Animal Kingdom additions and 2027 vacation package rollouts support attendance and per‑cap spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Dividend valuation note

Value investors note Disney’s ~1.5% dividend and valuation discount versus history/market, arguing the stock is attractive on income + recovery upside. Positive Sentiment: CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. CEO recognition

CEO Josh D’Amaro’s recent public recognitions (Time100) may bolster investor confidence in leadership executing the turnaround and cost‑saving plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Fair value tweak

Analysts modestly trimmed Disney’s fair value (to ~$128.42), a very small adjustment that signals slight caution but not a major re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Price prediction

Some outlets reiterate multi‑month price targets and bullish 2027 forecasts (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.), keeping a mixed analyst picture that leaves room for upside if execution improves. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Job cuts

Disney announced roughly 1,000 job cuts across Marvel, ESPN, studios and corporate — a sign of aggressive cost‑cutting that could reduce near‑term SG&A but raises questions about creative capacity and PR risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Investment case analysis

Analyses warn the layoffs and restructuring under new leadership could materially change Disney’s investment case depending on execution and content output, adding near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Internal memos (ESPN) highlight staff disruption and communications around cuts, a short‑term operational/headwind risk for the sports unit. ESPN memo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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