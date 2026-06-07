PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Invests $1.15 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,721 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,690,262,000 after buying an additional 286,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,377,031,000 after buying an additional 911,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $453,050,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Target by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,163 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $350,742,000 after buying an additional 360,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Target News

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore set a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

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