Penbrook Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,525 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the technology company's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Extreme Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,633 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extreme Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,721,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,941,642.20. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Katayoun Motiey sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $930,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,749,479.02. The trade was a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 642,182 shares of company stock worth $16,188,978. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The company had revenue of $316.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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